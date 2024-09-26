France is going to tighten its restrictions from now on December 1st the prescription conditions of the tramadol and codeine, medicines derived from opium due to the proven risks of abuse, overdose and dependence.

The National Health Agency for Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) announced this Thursday in a statement that from that date the medicines that contain tramadol or codeine, which includes those that are combined with other principles, can only be administered to those who present a prescription with specific safety rules.

Specifically, the doctor who prescribes them You will have to write the dose in fulldosage and duration of treatment.

This duration will be at most for twelve week codeinethe same maximum period that had already been imposed previously for tramadol. To continue treatment, a new prescription will be necessary.

These two measures will also affect the dihydrocodeine, ANSM said.

In parallel, the health agency is working on other measures to better inform patients about the risks of dependency and overdose In this regard, it is particularly important to ask laboratories to provide warnings on labels about the content of these medicines.

This reinforced control device results from the conclusions of the studies that show “persistence” cases of abuse, administration of higher doses than recommended or also falsification of prescriptions.

Specifically, since 2017 all medicines containing codeine required a medical prescription and since April 2020 the maximum period for tramadol products had been reduced to 12 weeks.

