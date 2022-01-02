The rules will not change for arrivals who have received a full vaccination, as they will have to submit a negative test before boarding the planes.

This measure puts the United States, which has more than 300,000 daily infections due to the omicron mutant, in the same list that includes countries including Russia, Afghanistan, Belarus and Serbia.

France is also witnessing record levels of daily infections, as it recorded 200,000 new injuries, during the past four days.

Prevention measures vary from one country to another, in light of the increase in infections with the new mutant of the emerging corona virus, which preliminary data revealed that it is rapidly spreading, but is less lethal compared to the previous mutant.

Some countries chose to tighten restrictions or even close, as happened in the Netherlands, but other countries preferred not to go back and urged people to get vaccinated to avoid severe symptoms when infected with “Covid 19”.

In the United States, President Joe Biden said, earlier, that the mutant Omicron causes concern, not panic, and stressed that Washington’s approach to this crisis is based on increasing examinations and urging people to be vaccinated, including taking the third dose.