France | Three policemen arrested in France over death during riots

Three a French police officer has been arrested for a death that happened at the beginning of July, reports the news agency AFP.

There were widespread riots in France at the turn of June and July. The riots started when the police shot a 17-year-old man of Algerian background in the Paris suburb of Nanterre in late June.

The death that now led to the arrests happened days later in Marseille. A 27-year-old man died while riding a scooter during the riots.

The cause of death was initially suspected to be a heart attack, but an autopsy found a mark on the man’s chest that could have come from the rubber bullets used by the police.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, it is likely that the death was caused by a strong blow to the chest caused by a projectile.

Prosecutors said a total of five officers were detained for questioning on Tuesday, but two of them were released early in the evening.