France | Three police officers are accused of the death of a 27-year-old man in the riots

in France three police officers have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old man earlier this summer, prosecutors say.

According to the prosecutors, traces were found in the man’s chest during the autopsy, which match the ammunition commonly used by the police.

The death is the only one known to have occurred during the unrest in France between June and July. The riots were initially sparked by the death of a young man shot by the police in Paris.