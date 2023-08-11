Friday, August 11, 2023
France | Three police officers are accused of the death of a 27-year-old man in the riots

August 11, 2023
in World Europe
France | Three police officers are accused of the death of a 27-year-old man in the riots

In the autopsy, marks were found on the man’s chest that matched the ammunition commonly used by the police.

in France three police officers have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old man earlier this summer, prosecutors say.

According to the prosecutors, traces were found in the man’s chest during the autopsy, which match the ammunition commonly used by the police.

The death is the only one known to have occurred during the unrest in France between June and July. The riots were initially sparked by the death of a young man shot by the police in Paris.

