France: three wounded by knife attack at Gare de Lyon, one arrested

At least 3 people were injured in a knife attack at the Gare de Lyon station in Paris. It happened around 08:00 and a man was arrested. The police have not yet revealed the reasons behind the gesture. Of the injured, one is in serious condition but his life is not in dangerthe others are slightly so.

Arrested in Paris, he is from Mali and showed an Italian driving licence

The man arrested for this morning's stabbing at the Gare de Lyon in Paris he is a 32-year-old of Malian nationality who presented Italian documents to the authorities, according to police sources. The French media reported it. In particular, the newspaper Le Parisien talks about an Italian residence permit. A police source instead told AFP that the arrested man “presented an Italian driving license to the police”.