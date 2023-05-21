France | Three killed in shooting in Marseille

The police suspect that the case is related to the drug trade rampant in Marseille.

Three a young man has died in a shooting incident in Marseille, France, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Before the shooting, the men had left the local nightclub in a car. Rifles were fired at the car on Sunday after five in the morning local time.

There were a total of five men over the age of 20 in the car, two of whom survived. One of them ran away from the shooters. The suspected shooters also fled the scene.

Police suspects the incident is related to the drug trade, which has increased gang violence in Marseille in recent years. According to criminal investigators, the victims were already known to the police and lived in an area known for rampant drug trafficking.

A burning car was found near the scene of the shooting, which the police say is a familiar sign of violence related to the drug trade. According to the police, the shooters are being searched feverishly and efforts are being made to eradicate the drug trade in the area.

According to AFP, there have been 21 drug-trafficking-related murders in Marseille this year. Marseille is the second largest city in France.