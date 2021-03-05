From being heroes to being pointed with the finger. The French Government is putting pressure on medical and nursing personnel to get vaccinated in greater numbers than they have done so far against covid-19 to avoid infections in hospitals and residences of elderly. And, given the reluctance of many of them to give themselves the injection, it threatens to impose mandatory vaccination if they do not do so.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, sent them a letter this Friday urging them to get vaccinated, “For them and for their patients”. “Getting vaccinated, when you are a health worker, is a question of responsibility. It is protecting oneself and it is also protecting those we heal, ”Véran recalled. The minister was convinced that after that letter “the vaccination rate for medical personnel will increase in our country.” If this does not happen, Véran will take the matter before the National Advisory Committee on Ethics. “It could go as far as mandatory vaccination,” the minister warned in an interview on the BFMTV channel.

Medical professionals, nurses, midwives, paramedics and home caregivers can be vaccinated in France from the beginning of January, but so far only one in three have done so. «That is not normal and compromises our ability to fight effectively and efficiently against the virus, “at a time when France is experiencing” a disturbing upswing in the epidemic, “Prime Minister Jean Castex complained on Thursday.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, only 30% of the health personnel of hospitals and clinics doctors have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and 42% of the staff of nursing homes in France.

AstraZeneca dosage



Many of them refuse to be vaccinated because for health personnel the vaccine that is available in France is that of AstraZeneca. They look at it with suspicion because they consider that it offers less protection and it has more side effects (high fever, muscle pain and headache) than those produced by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

The minister announced that 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that the French Government had reserved for medical personnel and that have not been used will be distributed to the rest of the population.

The 40-year-old Minister of Health is already vaccinated, because he is a doctor by profession. A first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was given in February to try to set an example and incite the French in general and their medical colleagues to get vaccinated. The rest of the members of the Government wait for their turn, according to the vaccination schedule established by Paris.

Since the vaccination campaign in France began at the end of December, 3.2 million French have been vaccinated against covid-19, of which 1.8 million have already received the second dose. The French government has set itself the goal of vaccinating 30 million French people by summer.