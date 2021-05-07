France threatened, on Friday, pressure on Lebanese politicians to urge them to form a new government and start implementing necessary reforms.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Lebanese politicians of “mass suicide” for failing to pull the country out of its economic crisis.

During his visit to Beirut, Le Drian told reporters, today, that France, which has led the efforts to provide foreign aid to Lebanon, must move to confront the political impasse, after months of talks to form the new government that reached a dead end.

He added that if this situation continues, there will be severe punitive measures, at the French level and perhaps at the European Union level, against Lebanese officials who obstruct the process.

Le Drian did not respond to questions about when these measures were imposed or who would target them.

During his visit, which began yesterday, Le Drian met with Lebanese political officials, including President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.