The pulse between Brazil and Europe, led by France, due to the devastating fires in the Amazon, is hardening. Hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the inclusion of this “international crisis” at the G7 summit in Biarritz, Paris on Friday took another step by announcing that it could block the Mercosur agreement because of the “lies” of the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on environmental commitments. Ireland joined the threat which, although it is not unanimous – Spain has become unmarked – constitutes a warning that should reach Brasilia loud and clear.

“In view of the attitude of Brazil in recent weeks, the President of the Republic has no choice but to verify that President Bolsonaro lied to him during the Osaka summit” of the G20 that led a until then reluctant Macron to give his go good to the agreement, said the Elysee. For Paris, it is clear that “President Bolsonaro has decided not to respect his commitments on climate change or act on biodiversity,” clauses that France considers non-negotiable to ratify the free trade agreement signed between the European Union and Mercosur (Brazil , Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) last June in Brussels, after two decades of negotiations.

“Under these conditions, France opposes the Mercosur agreement as it stands,” concluded the French presidency.

Dublin also announced that it is willing to block the agreement with Mercosur if Brazil does not change its attitude. “There is no way for Ireland to support a free trade agreement if Brazil does not meet its environmental obligations,” said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who also called orwellian Bolsonaro’s claims blaming environmental protection groups for the fires, according to the newspaper The Irish Independent.

The Irish government is under great pressure from beef producers, who fear that the agreement with Mercosur will harm them due to the arrival of cheaper South American products. A fear shared by many farmers and ranchers in France, that It had already threatened to veto the trade pact if Brazil decided to abandon the 2015 Paris Agreement to fight climate change. France also requires “respect for environmental and health standards” and a “safeguard clause” for agricultural products from the most sensitive sectors: meat, sugar and poultry.

The threats from Paris and Dublin have not liked Madrid. The Government of Pedro Sánchez, one of the main promoters of the agreement, has been quick to assure that Spain does not share the Franco-Irish movement and that it considers it “wrong” to mix the debate on the conservation of the Amazon with a commercial pact that will become in the highest for the community block by the volume of exchanges. This is what government sources indicate to this newspaper, showing concern about the step taken by Macron, reports Lucia Abellán.

Spain offers help Pedro Sánchez has offered help to the presidents of Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay for the fires that are raging in the Amazon these days. The President of the Government has held telephone conversations this Friday with Brazilian leaders, Jair Bolsonaro; Bolivian, Evo Morales; Paraguayan, Mario Abdo Benítez, and Argentine, Mauricio Macri, to make available to these countries “Spanish material means that can contribute to extinguishing the fires”, as reported by La Moncloa. In the midst of controversy over Bolsonaro’s responsibility for the deterioration of the Amazon, Sánchez has conveyed to these leaders “the full willingness of the Government of Spain to work together within the Ibero-American Community of Nations and other forums to mobilize political support. , logistical and financial necessary “. Government sources assure that the rulers have been “very receptive” to Sánchez’s message.

In any case, for the moment they are nothing more than that, threats, since the ratification process of the agreement is still long: the EU Trade Commission estimates that the treaty will not enter into force for another two years.

But it is not such an empty threat. The numbers say that France and Ireland alone have no capacity to overturn the Mercosur agreement in the first instance. For the European Council to approve it, it is enough that 55% of the Member States are in favor, representing 65% of the EU population. But the filters are numerous. To enter into force provisionally, it would have to have the approval of the European Parliament, where MEPs from Macron’s group can tip the balance. And even if it came into operation temporarily, the national parliaments have to ratify it one by one afterwards, which would give an instrument of veto to Paris and Dublin.

Before reaching that point, there is also the possibility that if France remains firm in its rejection of the treaty, it will get other countries to join its position and thus the blockade of the agreement with Mercosur is consumed.

The European Commission has assured this Friday that it is prepared to provide assistance to the authorities of Brazil and Bolivia in the fight against forest fires that affect multiple areas of the Amazon, before which it has declared “deeply concerned.” “We are in contact with the Brazilian and Bolivian authorities and we are ready to assist in any way we can, be it by sending assistance or activating the Copernicus satellite system,” community spokesperson Mina Andreeva said at the institution’s daily press conference.

The truth is that they are not the only fires that are ravaging the American subcontinent. Bolivia and Paraguay agreed on Thursday to join forces to combat the gigantic forest fire that is affecting both territories and is predating flora and fauna. The area affected by fires in the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz (east of the Andean country) now reaches 654,000 hectares, while in Paraguay the igneous sources, on the border between the two nations, have not yet been quantified.

Neighboring countries offer media to Brazil

The governments of Chile, Venezuela and Argentina offered this Thursday help to Brazil to mitigate the fires that affect the Amazon and have destroyed thousands of hectares. The Chilean Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Walker, reported that he has contacted his Brazilian counterpart, Tereza Cristina Dias, “to offer all his help to face the serious fire in the Amazon.”

The president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, also announced that he has made his country’s emergency system available to Brazil and Bolivia. “I contacted the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to closely monitor the handling of the emergency. We are committed to helping our neighbors fight forest fires,” he stressed through his account on the social network Twitter.

For its part, the Venezuelan government expressed its concern about the fires in the “vegetal lung of the Earth”, called for “conscience” and offered “immediate help to mitigate this painful tragedy.”