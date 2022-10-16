Thousands of French took to the streets in Paris to protest against the high cost of living, while the strike of the refineries from TotalEnergies has been going on for three weeks, four out of seven still blocked. The march was organized by left-wing parties and led by the leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon. Some of the protesters showed up in yellow vests, a reminder of the protests that shook the country in 2018.



01:52