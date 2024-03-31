Sunday, March 31, 2024
France | Thousands of police officers guard churches in France during Easter

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
France | Thousands of police officers guard churches in France during Easter

Police and soldiers have been stationed outside the 4,530 churches in case of terrorism.

in France 13,500 police and anti-terrorist soldiers guard churches across the country during Easter. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

French Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman said on Sunday that police and soldiers have been deployed outside the 4,530 churches in case of terrorism.

“Law enforcement forces will be present all over the country from Good Friday until Easter Monday to protect religious services in an extremely difficult situation where terrorism could strike,” Darmanin said, according to AFP.

France raised the threat level of its national security alert system to the highest possible level after the terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia.

France has repelled two planned attacks at the beginning of the year, AFP says. According to the news agency, one of the planned attacks targeted a Catholic religious building.

The man suspected of planning the attack, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, committed to jihadist ideology, was arrested and imprisoned at the beginning of March.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin spoke with police officers when he arrived at Pontoise Cathedral on Sunday. Picture: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP

