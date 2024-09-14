France | Thousands gathered to support rape victims in France: “Shame must change sides”

France|The victim of the rape case that shocked France has become a figurehead and role model for the fight against sexual violence.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Thousands of people demonstrated for victims of sexual violence across France. Demonstrations were organized at least in Paris, Marseille, Nice, Rennes and Nantes. The demonstrations supported Gisèle Pelicot and other rape victims. It was demanded that the legislation on sexual violence be improved.

On different sides In France, thousands of people gathered on Saturday to demonstrate on behalf of victims of sexual violence. They raised France as an example in what shocked them in a rape trial to be the interested party by Gisèle Pelicot.

In Paris, there were more than a thousand protesters in Republic Square, the newspaper reported Le Monde. In addition, there were demonstrations at least in Marseille, Nice, Rennes and Nantes.

Feminist organizations had convened about 30 gatherings in different parts of France, the news agency reported Reuters. The demonstrations showed support for Gisèle Pelicot, but also for other rape victims.

“The violence that Gisèle has suffered is appalling to me,” said one protester in Ajaccio, Corsica for the BFMTV channel. “For me, it represents the violence that many of my friends, many of the women around me have suffered.”

The demonstrations also called for the improvement of the legislation on sexual violence. President of the Fondation des femmes Anne-Cécile Mailfert told Le Monde in Paris that the organizations demanded “a complete law against sexual and sexist violence”.

The law would include 95 measures, such as training judges and investigating cases as soon as they are reported.

in France Pelicot, 71, has become a figurehead in the fight against sexual violence. According to AFP, he has received appreciation for, among other things, that he has demanded that the trial regarding the crimes against him be held behind closed doors.

“We thank him a thousand times for his enormous courage,” said the activist of the feminist organization Coudes à Coudes Fatima Benomar According to Reuters.

Pelicot has said through his legal assistant that his suspected rapists should be ashamed and not him, AFP reports.

“That’s one way of saying that shame needs to change sides,” said the legal assistant Stéphane Babonneau at the start of the trial, according to AFP.

A protester’s sign in Rennes, western France, on Saturday read “Protect your daughter” crossed out and “raise your son” underneath.

In south-eastern France The trial, which began in Avignon on September 2, is in progress. It’s unclear if it will resume Monday morning as planned.

The main accused, Pelicot’s ex-husband Dominique Pelicothas been ill for about a week, and he is still not in a condition to participate in the trial, said Le Parisien magazine on Saturday.

The ex-husband is accused of drugging his then-wife and subjecting her to rape by 80 men over the course of about ten years. The man has confessed his actions.

In addition to the ex-husband, there are 50 other men accused in the court.