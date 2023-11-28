France | This is what Notre Dame looks like now – the new central tower of the burned Paris landmark is already visible

The church’s reconstruction is scheduled to be completed by Christmas 2024.

of Paris The new central tower of the Notre Dame Cathedral has already taken shape, reports news agency AFP.

The 96-meter oak tower is still hidden by scaffolding, but its exterior can be seen in recent photos.

Notre Dame was badly destroyed in a fire in April 2019. The cathedral, which is one of the central landmarks of Paris, will be rebuilt as faithfully as possible to its former appearance.

Cathedral construction began in the 12th century, but the central tower was a 19th-century addition. The church is also known for its two western towers.

President of France Emmanuel Macron announced in the summer that the rebuilt Notre Dame will be completed in December 2024.

Notre Dame was destroyed by fire on April 15, 2019. The image on the right shows the central tower covered in scaffolding on Tuesday.