Sunday, August 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | There was another explosion in an apartment building in Paris, five people were injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
France | There was another explosion in an apartment building in Paris, five people were injured

The injured were taken to the hospital, the other residents of the house were evacuated.

Five one person was injured in Paris on Saturday, when an explosion occurred in a residential building in the northern part of the city, reports news agency AFP.

The explosion took place in the 18th arrondissement of Paris. The injured were taken to the hospital and the other residents of the house were evacuated.

Also in June, a powerful explosion occurred in a residential building in Paris. That’s when three people died in an explosion that caused a large fire and the collapse of an apartment building.

Saturday’s explosion did not cause a fire, but based on photos taken from the scene, it left a large opening in the outer wall of the building.

A waiter at a nearby restaurant described to AFP that there had been a big explosion, after which a cloud of dust covered the entire street.

The prosecutor says that he has opened an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

See also  Fires An empty two-storey house burned almost to the ground in Hyvinkää - Police ask for observations

Rescue personnel at the scene of the accident on Saturday. Picture: Bertille Lagorce/AFP

The explosion left behind debris on a Parisian street. Picture: Bertille Lagorce/AFP

#France #explosion #apartment #building #Paris #people #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Petro’s son accepts that he received illicit money in the campaign, but behind the president’s back

Petro's son accepts that he received illicit money in the campaign, but behind the president's back

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result