France | There was another explosion in an apartment building in Paris, five people were injured

Five one person was injured in Paris on Saturday, when an explosion occurred in a residential building in the northern part of the city, reports news agency AFP.

The explosion took place in the 18th arrondissement of Paris. The injured were taken to the hospital and the other residents of the house were evacuated.

Also in June, a powerful explosion occurred in a residential building in Paris. That’s when three people died in an explosion that caused a large fire and the collapse of an apartment building.

Saturday’s explosion did not cause a fire, but based on photos taken from the scene, it left a large opening in the outer wall of the building.

A waiter at a nearby restaurant described to AFP that there had been a big explosion, after which a cloud of dust covered the entire street.

The prosecutor says that he has opened an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

