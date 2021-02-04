French Prime Minister Jean Castex said today, Thursday, that the situation related to the new Corona virus in his country does not require at the present time to impose new general lockdown measures at the national level.

Castex explained, in a press conference, that the spread of the virus has not increased significantly during the past two weeks, even if the pressure on French hospitals is still strong.

“We must abide by the current restrictions imposed on us already … However, the situation today does not justify the imposition of new general isolation measures,” he added.

The French Prime Minister said that the health situation caused by the pandemic remains fragile.

France has imposed strict measures and restrictions since the end of last October, after HIV infections returned to the rise. But these measures do not amount to the general lockdown that the government imposed last spring to stem the first wave of the outbreak.

The total confirmed cases of the virus in France reached more than 3.3 million cases, as of Thursday morning, Paris time.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to infection with the virus in the country reached more than 77,000.