PARIS. Ten days after the decision to post the video of thekilling of 17-year-old Nahel in Nanterre by a policeman – last June 27th – the young woman who made the choice to disclose the images on social media explains for the first time why, and says that she acted like any other citizen, that she “did her duty” and felt “the wrath of the French” .

Talking with bfmtv the 27-year-old, who asks not to be named, talks about that day. She is at work in Nanterre when, just before 9, one of her colleagues entered her office and told her that she had witnessed a terrible scene: a gunshot fired by an officer in the direction of the driver of a vehicle. The colleague filmed the scene and is shocked. “When I see the video, I find it very shocking and serious. I had no idea something like this could happen near where I work.’ You almost immediately ask yourself whether it is appropriate to spread it, or how best to denounce facts of such gravity. “I felt embarrassed to have to go to the police station with that video. I know that the policemen do their job well, but when you see this and know the first version provided, which did not reflect the images in the video, I think I was right to post them ».



And indeed, remember bfmtvShortly after Nahel’s death became known, an initial police version circulated, according to which the officer had fired because the vehicle was colliding with the officer. According to a court document consulted by bfmtv, the first synthesis that reconstructs the chronology of the facts confirms this thesis: «The police officer stood in front. The driver attempted to leave at high speed in the direction of the official.’

It is in this context, he continues bfmtv, that the girl decides to post the images on her Twitter account. Because she considers it her duty as a citizen to reveal the images in question. Without imagining that five nights of violence and riots would follow.

“I can feel the wrath of the French. If there hadn’t been video, what would have happened?” he wonders. In the hours following the disclosure of the images, the young woman received many messages: «I don’t want to be in the spotlight. I have also been contacted by the international press. I think I only did my duty. I couldn’t act like it was nothing.”