France The young man who killed the teacher in France communicated with the father of the class student before the bloodshed

The father has been taken into police custody.

In France the young man who killed the history teacher was in contact with the father of one of the students before his bloodshed, police sources say. Dad had machined an online campaign against the teacher because he had shown the students a prophet at school. Muhammad as examples of freedom of expression.

The 18-year-old Chechen man and father, who killed the teacher, had exchanged messages on the Whatsapp messaging service.

The father is in police custody. The murderer, in turn, died during the arrest.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described what happened in the past as an “Islamist terrorist act”.

Macron ordered Sunday to launch “swift and concrete action” against Islamist online propaganda. According to him, the actions will be targeted, among others, at those who show their support for Friday’s attack.

To honor the victim of the murder work, France will hold a national memorial service on Wednesday.

