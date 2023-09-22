The mystery of Justine Jotham and Patrice Charlemagne has fascinated the French for a few days. Then, in a few hours, the mystery found its most unexpected solution. The person who killed Charlemagne, 51 years old, a professor at the University of Dunkirk, in northern France, was his beautiful wife Justine Jotham, 37 years old, a writer and involved in politics as a municipal councilor. The two had a baby girl, who is now 20 months old. The woman confessed after a day spent in custody: the inconsistencies in her story had in fact made the investigators suspicious.

On the night between September 17th and 18th, at 4am, Justine had telephoned the police, with a terrified voice, claiming to have fled during a robbery with the little girl in her arms. The robbers, she had said, had surprised her and her husband in Rosendael’s house, in the residential suburb of Dunkirk. Her husband had remained at home and the officers, who immediately rushed to her, found him in a pool of blood in a room on the first floor, with a dozen stab wounds to his chest, neck and carotid artery. The robbery hypothesis had immediately raised the doubts of the investigators and the prosecutor Charlotte Huet had announced that Justine’s version would be verified with the examination of the finds. The cell phones of the two spouses were also searched. At the scene of the murder, which bore little resemblance to a robbery given the murderer’s fury over the victim’s body, two bloody knives, a torch, a pair of gloves and a computer were found.

Justine was framed by a cut on her hand, which was found to correspond exactly to the one on one of the gloves found on site. The analysis of the contents of the cell phones showed the existence of strong tensions between the couple. And Professor Charlemagne had often spoken about his problems with Justine with friends and family. The couple was quite well known in the city, Justine is a writer and has produced numerous works of children’s literature. «Back home with our little girl after a week – she wrote on her Justine’s Facebook page on 12 January 2022, after the birth of the little girl – an infinite joy! She arrived on December 31st and since that day her dad and I have been the happiest people. The little girl was eagerly awaited.” An allusion to the “long years of artificial insemination” that the two had resorted to because Justine did not get pregnant. The investigators, after the announcement of the woman’s confession, underlined that “despite her statements, Justine Jotham remains presumed innocent, the investigation continues”.