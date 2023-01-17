Tuesday, January 17, 2023
France | The world’s oldest known person has died at the age of 118

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World Europe
Born in 1904, Lucile Randon lived through world wars and the corona pandemic.

Of course the oldest person in the world Lucile Randon has died at the age of 118 in the south of France. His representative told about it on Tuesday.

Randon, known as Sister André, was born on February 11, 1904, a decade before the First World War.

Born into a Protestant family, Randon converted to Catholicism as an adult and became a nun at the age of 41. The nun who lived in Toulon even survived the coronavirus infection, which caused the death of ten other residents in the nursing home.

Two years ago, he said he was enjoying a small glass of wine every day. He urged the younger ones to be brave and compassionate.

