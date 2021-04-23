France The worker was stabbed to death at a police station in France

Police shot the perpetrator at the scene. According to AFP authority sources, the perpetrator was a man with Tunisian citizenship. The motives for the act are not yet known.

In the police a working woman was stabbed to death in Rambouillet, France, on Friday at about half-past three, news agencies AFP and Reuters and several French media reported.

The stabbing took place in the lobby of the police station. According to Reuters, the woman worked as a management assistant at the police station. The stabber stabbed the 48-year-old woman twice in the throat, an official source told AFP. The woman died at the scene.

Rambouillet is located about 60 kilometers southwest of Paris.

Police shot the author at the scene. According to AFP authority sources, the perpetrator was a 36-year-old man, previously unknown to the police, with Tunisian citizenship.

The motives for the act are not yet known. The authorities’ anti-terrorism unit announced that it would open an investigation into what had happened.

Shortly after the event was announced, the French Prime Minister Jean Castex and the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin both announced that they were on their way to Rambouillet.