The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the statements of the United Nations experts were “exaggerated” and “baseless,” according to what was reported by “Agence France Presse.”

She added that “a procedure of racial profiling by security forces is prohibited in France,” stressing that “the fight against vetting abuses” related to profiles “intensified.”

What did the UN experts say?

On Friday, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, made up of 18 experts, adopted a declaration on the situation in France expressing its concerns.

In the ad, experts made a number of recommendations regarding racial profiling and “excessive use of force by law enforcement authorities”.

They demanded that the investigation into the killing of the young man, Nael, by a policeman’s bullet near Paris, be “comprehensive and impartial” and that it be conducted quickly, and that the alleged perpetrators be prosecuted and, if convicted, punished in proportion to the seriousness of the crime, “while welcoming the authorities’ decision to open an investigation into the matter.”

In this declaration, the experts lamented the “looting and destruction of private and public property, as well as reports of widespread arrests and detentions of protesters.”

