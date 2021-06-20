The most important political figure of the regional elections in France seems to be that of turnout, with an abstention rate that exceeds 66%. The results under scrutiny, then, indicate growth for Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, which however remains below the expectations of the leader. The traditional right, the Républicains, the most voted party at the national level, just ahead of the left bloc, is gathering more support. Detached, around 19% of the preferences, the extreme right-wing lepenist. On the other hand, also in this case in line with the forecasts on the eve, the party of President Macron, La République en Marche, is disappointing, confirming the difficulties of taking root in the territory after the exploit of the presidential victory.

THE RESULTS

Candidates from Les Republicains (Lr) or from center-right coalitions that include the Gaullists are leading in seven French regions out of 13, according to provisional data communicated by the main transalpine institutes. Left-wing candidates, socialists or ecologists, have the advantage in five other regions, while in Corsica the autonomists are in the lead. The far right of the Rassemblement National (Rn) is not in the lead in any region, not even in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, where it had been given the advantage by some of the first exit polls, although the result is so uncertain that it is not being able to leave out a comeback. Bad performance of La Republique En Marche by President Emmanuel Macron, who risks being left out of some regional parliaments and confirms his lack of local roots.

Here are the partial results, region by region. – In Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Gaullist Renaud Muselier, who has the support of En Marche, is at 34.5%, against 33% by Thierry Mariani of the Rassemblement National. – In Ile-De-France the outgoing president, Valerie Pecresse, exponent of a right-wing coalition that includes Les Republicains, is at 36.4%, followed by Jordan Bardella of the Rn (13.7%). – In Upper France, the outgoing president, Xavier Bertrand (Lr), is given at 43% against 24% of Sebastien Chenu (Rassemblement National). – In the Pays de la Loire, Christelle Morancais (Lr) is at 34%, while Guillame Garot and Matthieu Orphelin, both expressions of left-wing coalitions, are both at 18%. – In the Grand Est Jean Rottner (Lr) has the advantage with 31% followed by Laurent Jacobelli (Rn) at 20% and Eliane Romani (24%), nominated by socialists and ecologists. – Laurent Wauquiez (Lr) has a strong advantage in Auvergne-Rhône-Alps, with 44%. – In Normandy the centrist Herve ‘Morin, outgoing president at the head of a center-right alliance, is at 35.1% followed by Nicolas Bay (Rn), at 20.4%. – In New Aquitaine, the socialist Alain Rousset, outgoing candidate, is in the lead with 29%. – In Brittany the outgoing socialist president, Loig Chesnais-Girard is first with 20.8% followed by centrist Thierry Bourlot (16.2%). – In Occitania the socialist Carole Delga has the advantage (39.6%) followed by Jean-Paul Garraud (Rn) and Aurelien Pradie ‘(Lr). – In the center of the Loire Valley, the outgoing socialist president Francois Bonneau leads 25.6%, four points behind the lepenist challenger Aleksandar Nikolic. – In Burgundy-Franche-Comté the outgoing socialist president Marie-Guite Dufay is ahead at 26.2% but closely followed by Julien Odoul of the Rn, at 23.8%. – In Corsica the autonomist Gilles Simeoni is at 28%, followed by Gaullist Laurent Marcangeli at 24.9%.