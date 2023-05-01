France | The trade union movement encouraged the French to march on May Day to oppose the new pension law

Macron’s attempts to divert the debate away from the law have so far failed

in France The trade union movement has called on people to go to May Day marches in large numbers today to oppose the new pension law passed last month, which, among other things, raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

President of France Emmanuel Macron has tried to turn the conversation away from the pensioner during his trips to the provinces, but the president has been confronted in many places by citizens banging dams and boilers, who have drowned out Macron’s speech with their noise.

When he went to the Stade de France in Paris to watch the French Cup final between Toulouse and Nantes on Saturday, Macron was confronted by a group of activists waving red cards.

“I invite all French men and women out to sunbathe and tan while pushing their prams through the streets of Paris and the rest of the country. We are going to make sure that the year 2023 remains in the social history of the country”, threatened a representative of the left-wing Unyielding France party François Ruffin.

Macron, who was elected to his second five-year term last year, is currently dismal. According to a survey conducted last month by the IFOP pollster, three quarters of respondents were dissatisfied with Macron.