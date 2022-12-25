Monday, December 26, 2022
France | The suspect of killing three people in Paris is in prison again

December 25, 2022
December 25, 2022
in World Europe
0

A man is suspected of shooting three people to death in a Kurdish cultural center and a hair salon on Friday in Paris.

in France the 69-year-old man suspected of killing three people is again noticed by the police, says the prosecutor. The suspect was in the police psychiatric unit for almost a day due to his health.

The prosecutor says in his statement that the suspect has mental health problems.

The Frenchman is due to appear before a judge tomorrow.

A man is suspected of shooting three people to death in a Kurdish cultural center and a hair salon on Friday in Paris. Three others were wounded in the attack, but none of them are life-threatening.

