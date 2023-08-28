France | The streets of Paris are emptying of electric scooters for rent – the ban comes into force on Friday

Almost 90 percent of Parisians voted against scooters in the April referendum.

Large the electric scooter cleaning operation is nearing its end in Paris, as service providers collect their driving games from the streets before the ban that comes into effect on Friday.

“Paris will be the first European capital to completely ban these two-wheelers [kulkuneuvot]”, says news agency AFP.

For rent electric scooters are prohibited from September 1. The ban therefore does not apply to privately owned boards.

The ban is based on a referendum held in April, where 89 percent voted against scooters.

However, Parisians’ turnout was weak. About 7.5 percent of those entitled to vote participated in the referendum.

With three the skateboard company has had a business license in Paris.

Dott, Lime and Tier have offered a total of 15,000 skateboards to Parisians, which is the maximum number set by the Paris authorities.

The population of Paris is just over two million, but more than 10 million people live in the metropolitan area.

According to AFP, scooters are currently being collected at a rate of a few hundred per day. The companies have assured that it will be ready by the end of the month.

Shared electric scooters came to Paris in 2018, i.e. a little earlier than in Helsinki. The boards have aroused both admiration and fierce opposition everywhere.

As a result of the ban on scooters, service providers in Paris have started investing in electric bicycles for rent, the popularity of which has grown rapidly.

Skateboard bans and varying degrees of restrictions have been set in many cities other than Paris.

In Spain, Barcelona banned electric scooters from public roads already in 2018.

Italian in the capital city of Rome, a new speed limit has been set as of September 1: scooters can only be driven at a speed of six kilometers per hour on the downtown pedestrian streets.

In Singapore, kickboarding is perhaps more strictly regulated than anywhere else. At most, someone who hangs out on the sidewalk faces up to three months in prison, says AFP.