France, the shocking testimony of the former tennis player: “Raped by my coach 400 times in two years”

“Raped almost 400 times” by her tennis coach “for two years”, Angélique Cauchy has decided to return to tell her dramatic story. One of the most promising tennis players in France at the beginning of the 2000s, the former player, now 36 years old, testified before the commission of inquiry established by the French parliament to identify “operational shortcomings within sports federations, the sports movement and the sports governance bodies”.

The tennis player is just one of the victims of coach Andrew Gueddes, who since 2021 has been serving an 18-year sentence for sexual assault on four minors aged between 12 and 17. The violence against her began in 1999 when she was 12 years old. “It happened in not even two or three months. I told him: ‘No, you don’t have to, it’s not right. I do not want’. She told me: ‘You know, it often happens in relationships between coach and student,’” said the former tennis player, who also suffered psychological violence. “To scare me he even told me I had AIDS. Between the ages of 13 and 18 I lived thinking I had AIDS,” she said.

The darkest moment was during a retreat that lasted 15 days: “they were the worst 15 days of my life. She raped me three times a day.” A horror that had pushed the little girl to think of taking her own life. “I had a small notebook with the autographs of the PSG players, because I went to see them at the Camp des Loges. And between these sheets I wrote: ‘I can’t take it anymore, it has to stop, I’ll make it all stop’. I thought about killing myself many times,” she said, then placing Gueddes’ case in a broader context.

“It was known in the tennis world that Gueddes’ behavior with girls was not correct. But when a woman complained to the club president, the response was: ‘Yes, but she brings us the titles.’ There were always those who said ‘Yes, he’s with…, he’s dating…’. But at 38 you don’t go out with a 15 year old girl, much less when you train her,” he underlined.