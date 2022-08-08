Beluga trapped in a lock of the Seine in France will be returned to the sea. This was said today by senior officials of the competent Prefecture to the broadcaster BfmTv. “The option of transport to the sea seems possible to us,” Deputy Prefect Isabelle Dourliat-Pouzet told Evreux. This option had so far been ruled out, as the cetacean appeared to be too weak, but experts now recommend transporting it to the English Channel, as it appears more active than before. The marine mammal is monitored by experts in the lock about seventy kilometers from Paris, with the emergency services present on site.

The Sea Shepherd France organization reported that the cetacean still does not eat, but shows signs of curiosity. He also scratched against the lock wall to remove stains that had formed on his back – the antibiotics he was given may have helped, according to Sea Shepherd France. The beluga is not the first cetacean to enter the Seine. An orca starved to death in May after wandering in the river for weeks, while a fin whale was spotted at the mouth near Le Havre in June.