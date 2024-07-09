France | The researcher explains why the French political system does not bend to an allied government

France|In France, the assumption is that the prime minister and the president are from the same party. Sunday’s parliamentary elections are driving the system towards a dead end.

in France let’s now solve an unprecedented puzzle, as no party or coalition won a majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

The second round of the elections unexpectedly ended with the victory of the left-wing coalition New People’s Front (NFP). It is about to grab a French magazine Le Figaro’s calculations including 184 seats in the 577-seat parliament. However, that alone is not enough for a majority, which would require 289 seats.

The victory of the far-right National Alliance (RN) had been predicted in advance. In the end, the party and its allies came third with 143 seats. The president came second Emmanuel Macron Together coalition 166 locations.

in France the idea of ​​a coalition government is foreign, although it is commonplace in many European countries.

The reason can be found in the political system called the Fifth Republic. It was created by a national hero, General Charles de Gaulle for his presidency in 1958.

Republics differ from their constitutions especially in the way in which great powers are given to the president. Since the Fourth Republic, which operated from 1946 to 1958, is known for its political chaos (there were more than 20 governments in 12 years), de Gaulle wanted to avoid similar chaos in the new republic by giving the president more power.

French President Charles de Gaulle greeted the public in 1962. The political system called the Fifth Republic of France is his handprint.

“The political culture of the Fifth Republic is very polarizing, as it is based on the presidential majority in the parliament and the opposition. It’s not really based on consensus-like decision-making,” explains the research doctor Iro Sarkkä From the Foreign Policy Institute.

France has its own word cohabitation (coexistence) for an exceptional situation where the president and prime minister are from different parties. The last time this happened was in 2002. With the recent elections, living together has been considered one of the likely outcomes.

“In 2000, the president’s term of office was changed to five years. This is exactly how we lived back then cohabitationsituation, and the idea was that the presidential election would be followed by the parliamentary election. This is how the president’s popularity was thought to trickle down to the parliamentary elections,” says Särkkä.

“This is how we wanted to give the president better opportunities to act through the parliamentary majority.”

Fifth republic was planned to the idea of ​​two big blocs, the moderate left and the right. In Sunday’s elections, however, three fairly evenly strong blocs emerged.

“The situation is now clearly changing towards a three-way division, with a center emerging. The right has become so far-right that the old right has flown more almost to the center,” says Särkkä.

“The situation gets really interesting when the field is fragmented with the results of the elections. It’s a completely new situation that a coalition of several parties is needed for the government.”

With the parliamentary elections, the discussion about a possible sixth republic has started again in France. It can be found, among other things, in the NFP, which won the election from the programwho envisions the sixth republic narrowing the powers of the president.

The government forming is becoming a challenging puzzle. It has feared leading to the paralysis of parliament.

On Monday, Macron asked for a prime minister from his party Gabriel Attalia to continue as prime minister for the time being “to ensure the country’s stability”.

Särkkä does not believe that the new government will be seen before early autumn. In between are the Paris Olympics, which they want to handle with honor.

“You have to negotiate a lot to get to the majority. Another option is that the alliances fall apart.”