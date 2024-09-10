France | The rape trial that shocked France was interrupted – the accused was hospitalized

France|The trial of Dominique Pélicot shocks residents in the village of Mazan, where the acts took place.

in France sat as an accused in a trial Dominique Pélicot has been taken to the hospital, his lawyer says. of The Guardian according to Pelicot’s admission to the hospital may lead to the postponement of the trial. Now the trial has been suspended for days.

Pélicot, 71, is accused of drugging and raping his wife, and of recruiting unknown men to rape his wife. In addition to him, dozens of other men are accused of rape. The acts took place between 2011 and 2020. Pélicot has admitted his guilt.

The man was scheduled to appear in court for questioning on Tuesday afternoon. However, he reportedly looked weak on Monday and was leaning on a walking stick. Pélicot was excused from the court hearing after his lawyer said he was suffering from stomach pains.

According to the man’s lawyer, it does not make sense to continue the trial if Pélicot is not present. The lawyer also said that Pélicot does not intend to avoid the trial.

The judge ordered Pélicot to undergo a medical examination and said he could ask for a stay of proceedings until his health improves.

Pélicot’s the rape trial has shocked France and the village of Mazan where the acts took place.

the BBC according to the interviewed residents, the revelation of the events has created tension in Mazan and the surrounding villages. Two local women say they recognized the names of at least three accused men.

Police investigators have identified at least 80 perpetrators from the photo and video material found in Pélicot’s possession, 50 of whom have been arrested and accused of rape. According to one woman interviewed by the BBC, 30 unidentified men arouse suspicion in the neighborhood.

“There is tension in the air, because people don’t know if they can trust their neighbors,” says the woman.

A victim of sexual violence Gisele Pélicot72, has testified in court against Dominique Pélicot and other accused men. Their daughter has also spoken about the events in court.