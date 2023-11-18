France | The Ransala senator was kicked out of his party: The member of parliament is suspected of drugging

The Horizons party announced on Saturday that it has zero tolerance for sexual abuse and violence.

in France the centre-right Horizons party has dismissed the senator Joël Guerriaun, 66, who is suspected of drugging and attempting to sexually abuse a member of parliament. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The former Prime Minister of France by Edouard Philippe The Horizons party, led by

Guerriau is suspected of giving the MP To Sandrine Josso drug mixed with alcohol on Tuesday night. In addition, he is suspected of trying to sexually exploit the MP.

Police arrested Guerriau at his Paris home earlier this week.

From the center Josso’s lawyer representing the Modem party Julia Minkowski told AFP that Josso is shocked by Tuesday’s events.

Minkowski said that Guerriau had taken out “a small plastic bag containing a white substance” from his kitchen drawer. The police confirmed on Friday that they found ecstasy in Guerriau’s apartment. Ecstasy was also found in Josso’s body during hospital tests.

Guerriau denied during police interrogations on Friday that he tried to take advantage of Josso sexually. He had told the police that he had obtained the drug from another member of parliament for his own use, but denied that the substance was ecstasy.

Josso has received widespread support since the events came to light in the French media.