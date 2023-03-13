France | The prosecutor is investigating the poisoning of three competitors to death with meatballs in a dog race in France

Cruelty to animals can be sentenced to two years in prison in France.

French authorities are investigating claims that three dogs were killed by poisoned meatballs at a dog racing competition. The fourth dog is being treated for symptoms of poisoning.

The incident in the municipality of Vauvert, east of the city of Montpellier on the south coast of France, is reported by, among others, the news agency AFP and French TV local channel.

In dog running, or canicross, owners run along a cross-country route with their pets. The last race day of the national level event was cancelled.

Prosecutor launched an investigation into animal cruelty in the nearby city of Nîmes. The crime can be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros.

The mayor of Vauvert has forbidden locals to go to the countryside and forests surrounding the scene while investigators investigate the events.