The diplomat considered that the agreement “empties it of its content from the progress achieved by Tehran in its nuclear program.”

“We are approaching the point where Iran’s escalation of its nuclear program has completely emptied the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the nuclear deal) of its content,” de Rivier told reporters, alongside the British and German ambassadors to the United Nations. “Iran must choose between the collapse of the agreement or a just and comprehensive agreement.” Iran’s continued nuclear escalation means that we are rapidly approaching the end of the road.”

He continued, “Iran’s nuclear program has never been more advanced than it is now. This nuclear escalation undermines international peace and security and the global non-proliferation regime.”

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran curbed its nuclear program, which the West fears could be used to make weapons, something Tehran denies.

In exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations eased sanctions against Iran.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the agreement, also signed by the three European countries, China and Russia, and re-imposed US sanctions on Iran.

This prompted Tehran to violate restrictions on its nuclear program about a year later.

In the indirect talks taking place in Vienna between the United States and Iran, officials from other signatories to the agreement are moving between the two sides, due to Tehran’s refusal to hold direct talks with Washington.