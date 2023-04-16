Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | The Prime Minister assured that the reforms will continue even after the pension law

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
France | The Prime Minister assured that the reforms will continue even after the pension law

There were riots in Rennes in western France after the pension law came into effect.

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne assured on Saturday that his government will continue the reforms even after the president Emmanuel Macron had signed the controversial pension law.

“We are determined to speed up the reforms. We want to build a France of full employment, to create equal opportunities for everyone,” Borne assured at the meeting of his party.

The text of the new pension law was already published before dawn on Saturday in the official newspaper. Macron’s quick, apparently overnight signing infuriated unions and the left.

“They established the law in the middle of the night, like thieves,” wrote the leader of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel on Twitter.

Macron’s is supposed to give a speech about the pension law on Monday evening, the presidential office said. The trade unions, on the other hand, assured that the mass protests against the law will continue on May Day.

See also  Television review The Rowing Tour short film has the same self-irony, the same actor and the same screenwriter as the Adult series, but lacks sharpness

Unrest was seen again on Saturday in Rennes, in the western part of France, when police used tear gas against stone-throwing protesters. Protesters also invaded the lobby of a local hotel.

Eight protesters were arrested and one police officer was injured in the riots.

#France #Prime #Minister #assured #reforms #continue #pension #law

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UN Security Council to discuss situation in Sudan on April 17

UN Security Council to discuss situation in Sudan on April 17

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result