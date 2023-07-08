Macron’s France intercepts people if they “suspect”. But who decides who is suspicious? There are those who associate the oddities in the management of the latest French street riots, left free to go wild with everything and everyone, precisely in order to curry favor with public opinion, thus facilitating the approval of the provision

Another step of Europe towards Orwell’s “1984”: the advanced police state. Emmanuel Macron’s France has passed a law that allows the police to spy on people through mobile phones, PCs, cars, televisions and all other digital devices connected to the network, even activating GPS and geolocating subjects considered suspects. The devices could be used remotely to record sound and images. The French National Assembly approved it with 80 votes in favor and 24 votes against.

What is suspicious? The police decide. We have read eloquent Italian editorials for years that portrayed Macron as wise and progressive. Instead, would the government of Giorgia Meloni be fascist?

During the debate, which took place in the middle of last week, MPs close to Macron inserted an amendment that limits the use of remote espionage “when justified by the nature and seriousness of the crime” and “for a strictly proportional duration”. Translated, it means that any use of interceptions of this nature must be approved by a judge and for crimes deemed serious.

The total duration of surveillance should not exceed 6 months. Serious crimes mean a custodial sentence of at least 5 years’ imprisonment. It is argued that doctors, journalists, lawyers, judges, parliamentarians and activists would be excluded from the possibility of wiretapping, considering their professions to be sensitive activities. But the criticisms of the Orwellian-style measure were not long in coming. There are those who associate the oddities in the management of the latest French street riots, left free to unleash against everything and everyone, precisely to create chaos and in doing so ingratiate themselves with public opinion inclined at that point to restrictive measures.

