France | The police suspect that the stars of David painted in Paris are a Russian operation

Anti-Jewish acts shake France.

French police suspect that the Stars of David painted on Parisian buildings during the week are a special operation by Russian intelligence to cause confusion and fear and divert citizens’ attention from the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC citing French media.

In total, around 250 stars of David were painted on buildings in the center of Paris and in the suburbs at the end of October. The graffiti evoked memories of the Nazi occupation and raised an uproar in parliament.

According to the French Interior Ministry, 1,159 anti-Jewish acts have been recorded in France since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and Israel launched countermeasures and an attack on the Gaza Strip, reports the news agency Reuters.

“Anti-Semitism is rising again, in words and on walls,” the president Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic does not make compromises in this matter and we are merciless to those who incite this hatred.”

Investigating authorities however, quickly began to suspect that the stars of David painted on the walls are not necessarily the work of French anti-Jews. The stars are painted in the blue of the Israeli flag and there are no slogans or other material attached to the graffiti. The places of the graffiti have been chosen randomly.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau reported on Wednesday that the couple, who quickly left abroad, painted 60 blue stars on the night before the last day of October while a third person was filming the operation, reports news agency AFP.

A little earlier, however, two Moldovan citizens were arrested, who said they had started graffiti at the request of a third person. The claim was supported by a conversation in Russian that was recorded on the suspects’ phones. According to the researchers, both pairs of painters were in contact with the same person who was staying abroad.

Graffiti in the Ȋle-de-France area surrounding Paris at the end of October. See also The power start-up of the second unit of the BelNPP is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022

French according to the BBC, the police and the intelligence service now suspect that the operation was “classic Russian disinformation”. According to French media, the person who gave the instructions to the painters is a pro-Russian businessman from Moldova.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, the operation is connected to a Russian propaganda network that uses the name Doppelgänger. The newspaper has investigated the activities of the network in the past and found out about its fake news campaigns, the goal of which has been to reduce the support given to Ukraine.

According to Le Monde’s investigative sources, the modus operandi is currently typical of Russian intelligence. Low-paid freelancers have replaced professionals since Russian spies were expelled from Western Europe.

According to the sources, the blue Star of David can be interpreted as opposing or supporting Israel. Thus, both Israeli and Palestinian supporters become suspicious of each other, and confusion and uncertainty increase.