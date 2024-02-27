France | The police found more than 70 guns in the home of the acting legend

Alain Delon was one of the biggest European movie stars of the 1960s, as well as a sex symbol of his time.

Police a total of 72 guns and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition have been confiscated by the movie legend by Alain Delon from his home in Douchy-Montcorbon, France, they say, among other things France 24 and BBC.

Delon was one of the biggest European movie stars of the 1960s and a sex symbol of his time. Delon appeared in several 1960s films such as by Luchino Visconti in works Rocco and his brother (1960) and Tiger cat (1963) as well as by Jean-Pierre Melville in the movie Witch hunt (1967).

A shooting range was also found in the veteran actor's home. According to the local prosecutor, 88-year-old Delon did not have a permit to own a gun, let alone dozens. Tuesday's search of Delone's home was carried out after an official visiting the home on other matters noticed a gun.

Delon has been suffering from health problems since 2019 when he suffered a stroke. According to the French media, he has also had other health problems.

He has rarely appeared on the big screen since the 1990s. His last big public appearance was in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was honored for his long career.