France | The police arrested a man on suspicion of an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in France

France|No one in the synagogue was injured in the arson attack.

in France the police arrested a man on suspicion of starting a fire and causing an explosion at a synagogue in the southern part of the country, says the country’s interior minister by Gerard Darman messaging service in X.

According to Darmanin, shots were fired at the policemen who went to arrest the suspect.

An internal source at the Prosecutor’s Office says that two people connected to the suspected arsonist were also arrested.

Le Monde according to the report, there were five people in the synagogue on Saturday when the fire broke out, one of whom was a rabbi. No one in the synagogue was injured as a result of the incident.

One policeman, on the other hand, was injured in an explosion outside the synagogue.

According to Le Monde, the suspects were arrested in the city of Nimes. The synagogue that was set on fire is located in La Grande-Motte on the Mediterranean coast near the city of Montpellier.

French anti-terrorist prosecutors are investigating the case from Saturday, says the prime minister Gabriel Attal.