France | The plane, which was stopped due to suspicion of human trafficking, was able to leave, the majority of passengers returned to India

The police no longer suspect that the case is related to human trafficking.

in France the plane, which was detained for several days due to suspicions of human trafficking, was able to leave the country and landed in India on Tuesday, reports news agency AFP. Of the 303 passengers originally on the plane, 276 flew to India.

The passengers were met at the Mumbai airport by a large group of journalists, but they left the airport without speaking to the media.

An Airbus A340 plane en route from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua landed to refuel on Thursday at Vatry airport east of Paris, ending the trip. The French authorities did not let the plane take off because they had received a tip that the plane's passengers might be victims of human trafficking.

The plane's 303 passengers, who were Indian citizens, spent several days in temporary accommodation at Vatry airport while the matter was investigated.

Finally, the plane was able to leave France when the court decided that some of the passengers could no longer be legally detained. However, the Romanian Legend Airlines flight did not continue to Nicaragua, but took most of the passengers back to their home country, India.

About passengers 25 remained in France after applying for asylum in the country, among them five minors. In addition, two people remained in France, whom the police initially suspected of human trafficking.

According to AFP judicial sources, they were released when it became clear that the passengers had boarded the plane of their own free will. The police are still investigating the case as a suspected immigration crime, but no longer as human trafficking.

The Indian Embassy in France said on Monday on the messaging service X that it was grateful for the quick resolution of the case.

According to an AFP source, the Indian passengers were likely to continue illegally from Nicaragua to the United States or Canada.

According to AFP, using charter flights for migration is a relatively new phenomenon.