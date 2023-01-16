Monday, January 16, 2023
France | The Paris attack was carried out with a metal hook – the perpetrator was charged with attempted murder

January 16, 2023
Seven people were injured in an attack at the Gare Du Nord train station on Wednesday.

in Paris Wednesday’s attack at the Gare du Nord train station was carried out with a metal hook, French authorities said on Sunday. Seven people were slightly wounded in the attack.

A 31-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The suspect was caught after the police wounded him by shooting him. The suspect suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but his condition had improved by Sunday.

The motive for the act is still unclear. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the man had mental health problems.

It was previously reported that the police are treating the attack as a criminal act, not a terrorist attack.

Gare du Nord is one of the busiest train stations in the world. Because of the attack, many trains ran behind schedule during the morning rush hour.

