The new government led by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was announced by the secretary general of the Elysée, Alexis Kohler. Among the new entries is MEP Stéphane Séjourné, the current prime minister's partner of 8 years and general secretary of Renaissance, who will be the new Foreign Minister. At the age of 38 Séjourné will be the youngest minister of the Fifth Republic. The other surprise was the nomination of the exponent of the right-wing party Les Republicains, Rachida Dati who will be the new Minister of Culture.

However, the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecornu, the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti and the Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau remain confirmed. At the Minister of Labor and Health, Catherine Vautrin was appointed, at Education, Youth and Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, at the Ministry of Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu, at Sylve Retailleau University. The government spokesperson will be Prisca Thévenot. The minister with responsibility for relations with Parliament is Marie Lebec while the minister with responsibility for equality between men and women will be Aurore Bergé.