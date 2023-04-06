France | The minister posing on the cover of Playboy defends the right of women to appear naked if they wish

Marlène Schiappa says she was inspired by Pamela Anderson’s speeches.

in France the minister responsible for community economy and association activities has been busy in recent days Marlene Schiappan from appearing in April’s Playboy magazine, the photos of which were leaked to the public before the publication of the magazine.

Several French ministers, including the Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornehave criticized the actions of their colleagues.

In a 12-page interview with a magazine published in France on Thursday, Schiappa defends the right of women to appear naked if they so wish. Schiappa himself poses in the magazine in full clothes.

“If some [naiset] want to pose in a men’s magazine and enjoy it, I don’t think we should blame them”, says the minister.

He says he was inspired by the American model Pamela Anderson of the speeches, when he said that posing in Playboy was a liberating act.

“Like Miss France. If they enjoy winning a beauty pageant, that’s fine with me too and we should support them,” Schiappa continued.

Thing includes questions like “is politics arousing?” and delves into the 40-year-old minister’s history as a writer of erotic novels. Also under consideration are his writings regarding, for example, women’s orgasm.

The story mainly focuses on the minister’s work as a defender of women’s rights as the president Emmanuel Macron in the government. Schiappa has worked to reduce, among other things, domestic violence, street harassment and sexual abuse.

Some of his colleagues have been surprised by the timing of the interview, when the country’s government is at the same time in the middle of a political crisis, with the masses opposing the retirement age reform.