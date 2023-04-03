France | The minister appeared on the cover of Playboy, the prime minister criticized

French minister Marlène Schiappa posed on the cover of Playboy in a white outfit. Politicians have criticized the stunt for lack of eye for the game amid pension protests.

Pension demonstrations because of this, there is another commotion going on in France, which is in turmoil. At its center is the minister Marlene Schiappa, who has posed on the cover of French Playboy, which became famous as an adult entertainment magazine. Among other things, the French tell about it France24 and the US channel CNN.

Schiappa appeared on the cover after giving an interview to the magazine about the rights of women and sexual minorities and abortion. She was wearing a white outfit in the picture.

The 40-year-old Schiappa works as a minister responsible for the social economy. She has also been the minister responsible for gender equality and became known for her feminist speeches. Schiappa, among other things, pushed through a law as a minister, according to which men who shout and harass in the street can be fined.

“In France, women are free, whether it annoys reactionaries and hypocrites or not,” Schiappa stated on his cover photo on Twitter.

A picture of the French Playboy cover published on the website.

Although Schiappa was on the cover with his clothes on, the trick has been considered tasteless even among his own people. CNN reports, citing an anonymous insider, the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornen having reprimanded Schiappa and stated that his actions were “not appropriate, especially at a time like this”. Borne and Schiappa represent the same Renaissance party.

in France has been large-scale demonstrations where citizens have opposed the rising retirement age.

“We are in the middle of a crisis,” said the Green MP and advocate for women’s rights Sandrine Rousseau On French TV.

She stated that women’s bodies should be allowed to be displayed anywhere, but she was disturbed by Schiappa’s cover image in a sensitive situation where people are protesting and fighting for a living.

With the suppression of pension protests in public was the Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman however, has stood up to defend his ministerial colleague.

“I wanted to say that Marlène Schiappa is a brave female politician with character and her own style. It’s not the same as mine, but I appreciate it,” Darmanin said.