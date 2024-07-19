France | The man who wounded the police in Paris is suspected of having previously killed a 16-year-old

France|A man was shot by police in Paris on Thursday after he attacked another police officer.

in Paris the man who wounded the police officer with a knife is suspected of having killed a 16-year-old teenager before this, police sources and the prosecutor said on Friday.

According to police sources, a man stabbed a teenager in an apartment in the suburb of Courbevoie in the northwestern part of Paris earlier on Thursday. According to the attacker’s parents, their son had lived in the apartment without permission.

According to the family, the man had mental health problems and had run away from the family home and psychiatric hospital.

of the head of the Paris police by Laurent Nuñez according to the police officer who was attacked was seriously wounded, but his life is not in danger.

According to an AFP police source, the suspected attacker was a 27-year-old citizen of Senegal and already known to the police.