Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | The man who wounded the police in Paris is suspected of having previously killed a 16-year-old

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
France | The man who wounded the police in Paris is suspected of having previously killed a 16-year-old
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A man was shot by police in Paris on Thursday after he attacked another police officer.

in Paris the man who wounded the police officer with a knife is suspected of having killed a 16-year-old teenager before this, police sources and the prosecutor said on Friday.

The police shot the man on Thursday after he had attacked another police officer.

According to police sources, a man stabbed a teenager in an apartment in the suburb of Courbevoie in the northwestern part of Paris earlier on Thursday. According to the attacker’s parents, their son had lived in the apartment without permission.

According to the family, the man had mental health problems and had run away from the family home and psychiatric hospital.

of the head of the Paris police by Laurent Nuñez according to the police officer who was attacked was seriously wounded, but his life is not in danger.

According to an AFP police source, the suspected attacker was a 27-year-old citizen of Senegal and already known to the police.

#France #man #wounded #police #Paris #suspected #previously #killed #16yearold

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Popular journalist reveals Americans’ attitude towards Russia

Popular journalist reveals Americans' attitude towards Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]