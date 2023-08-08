France | The man suspected of imprisoning his wife was released – the woman seems to have made up the story

The police found a 53-year-old German-Spanish woman in poor condition in the bedroom of her home. Doubts about the veracity of the woman’s story were already raised on Monday.

8.8. 20:58

His wife the German man suspected of being detained has been released without charges, reports news agency AFP.

The man was suspected of keeping his wife imprisoned for 12 years.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Forbach, eastern France, after police found his German-Spanish wife, 53, in the couple’s cluttered bedroom.

The woman was in poor condition when she was found. He had bruises on his body and his head was shaved bald.

The woman said that she had been imprisoned in the couple’s home since 2011.

The man denied it and said that he was taking care of his cancer-stricken wife at home.

Prosecutor Olivier Glady said on Tuesday that the investigation of the case will not continue due to lack of evidence. According to Glady, the abduction the woman claimed had not happened.

According to the prosecutor, the wife’s forensic examinations did not support her allegations of rape.

Doubts about the veracity of the wife’s story were already raised on Monday, when the doctors did not find any broken bones or bruises on her body. According to the police, there were several inconsistencies in the woman’s story.

The prosecutor already said on Monday that he was leaning towards the fact that the woman was not satisfied with her treatment conditions.

According to the prosecutor, the man will be released by Tuesday evening.