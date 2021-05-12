France The Macron party rejected the Muslim candidate because of the scarf

In France president Emmanuel Macronin the party has rejected in a local election a candidate who appeared in an election ad with an Islamic scarf on his head.

Macron’s La République En Marche party justified the rejection on the grounds that in secularized France, religious symbols should not appear in election campaigns, according to Reuters.

French law does not prohibit the use of Islamic hijab scarves or other religious symbols in election advertisements.

The case illustrates how sensitive the subject of Islam is to French society and politics at the moment. Presidential elections will be held in France next year. In the election, Macron’s biggest challenge comes from the far right.

Election advertising rose to the discussion when Marine Le Penin candidate of the right-wing populist party led by Jordan Bardella a message service on Twitter shared a picture of a candidate wearing a Muslim headscarf and wrote in a post: “Is this how you fight separatism?”

Secretary-General of the Macron Party Stanislas Guerini replied that either the election ad would be removed or the candidate Sara Zemmahi loses the support of his party.

The decision to dismiss Zemmahi has split opinions among the party, Reuters says.