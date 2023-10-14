France | The Louvre was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day for security reasons

According to the Louvre, it had received a message indicating a threat to the museum and its visitors.

The Louvre the museum in Paris was evacuated on Saturday and closed for the rest of the day for “security reasons”, the museum says on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter). The news also covered the matter French newspaper Le Monde.

According to the Louvre, it had received a message that there was a threat to the museum and its visitors, which is why the Louvre decided to evacuate and close the museum.

On Friday In Arras, northeastern France, one person died in an Islamist attack on a school. Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman said the attack had links to events in the Middle East.

After the attack, the alert level was raised to the highest level in France.