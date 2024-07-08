The recent victory of the left-wing coalition in the French general election might seem like a defeat for the National Rally (RN) by Marine Le Pen, but a closer look reveals that this victory could only be a prelude to her triumph in the next presidential elections. Despite the apparent success of the left and the center, the seats obtained are the result of strategic agreements that may not be sustainable in the long term. This situation has created a condition of ungovernability that could favor Le Pen in the coming years.

In the recently concluded general elections, the left-wing coalition achieved a significant victory, but this result was achieved through alliances and compromises between different political parties and movements. Many voters see these alliances as opportunistic and not genuine, which could lead to disenchantment among the population. Despite the RN did not obtain an absolute majority, it has almost doubled the number of its representatives in parliament. This significant increase in support shows that Le Pen’s electoral base is growing and that the RN is becoming an increasingly relevant political force.

This expansion has caused a real shock in the French political landscape, signaling that a large part of the population is willing to support the right as an alternative to the current political forces. The situation of ungovernability created by the fragmented parliament could play in Marine Le Pen’s favor. The government’s inability to left and center to provide stability and effectively address national challenges could increase popular discontent. This scenario could favor Le Pen, who will present herself as the only credible solution to the country’s political and social crises.

RN has not really lost these elections; rather, it has laid the foundations for a future triumph. In the coming years, before the presidential elections, she will have the opportunity to consolidate her support and present herself as an inevitable candidate for many voters disappointed by the current political forces. Her ability to mobilize the masses and exploit social discontent could lead her to an almost certain victory in the next presidential elections. In short, while the victory of the left in the recent general elections might seem like a blow to Marine Le Penin reality it could be a preview of his future triumph.

The growth of the National Rally and the situation of ungovernability offer Le Pen a solid platform on which to build her presidential campaign, positioning her as a figure of change and stability in an increasingly uncertain political context and one that, in order to stop change, must necessarily make deals that lead to a situation of instability and insecurity.