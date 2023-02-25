France | The investigation into the cardinal’s sexual crime suspicions was closed in France

The investigation began in November after the cardinal had admitted that he had “behaved reprehensibly” towards a young girl more than 30 years ago.

25.2. 21:11

in France prosecutors said on Saturday that they had closed their investigation into sex crime charges against the cardinal because of the statute of limitations on the crimes.

Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricardia the investigation was started last November after he had publicly admitted that he had “behaved reprehensibly” towards a young girl more than 30 years ago.

78-year-old Ricard was arrested on February 2. He told investigators that he “kissed” a girl who he said was about 13 years old. In addition, the cardinal said that he embraced the girl and “said goodbye to her with her clothes on”. According to the cardinal, the connection did not take place.

According to the victim, the harassment continued for three years.

Be Brave – an organization that fights to end sexual violence against children, criticized the decision of the French legal system as a “pretense” and a “fraud”.

In its statement, the organization demanded comprehensive legal and parliamentary investigations into cases of sexual abuse of children by church representatives.

The French Catholic Church was shaken in 2021 by a study, according to which up to 330,000 minors have been victims of sexual abuse by priests, deacons or Catholic school workers over seven decades.