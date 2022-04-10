France The incumbent president has not won the French presidential election in 20 years, what about Macron? A forecast of the results will be published at 9 p.m.

The turnout in the first round seems dilute compared to many previous presidential elections.

French the turnout in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday seems dilute compared to many previous presidential elections.

French according to the Ministry of the Interior the turnout was 5 pm local time at 6 pm Finnish time 65. It is 4.4 percentage points lower than in the previous presidential election in 2017. At that time, the turnout was 69.4. In 2012, the turnout was 70.6% and in the 2007 elections 73.9%.

At 1 pm Finnish time, the turnout was 25.5 per cent, according to the Ministry of the Interior. However, in rural areas in the south of France in particular, the turnout was as high as almost 40 in the afternoon. In Paris, only 15.3% of those entitled to vote had voted in the afternoon.

In 2017, the turnout was 28.5 at noon. At the same time, the turnout in 2012 was 28.3, and in 2007 it was 31.2.

This time however, the turnout is clearly better than in the 2002 presidential election. At that time, 21.4 per cent of those eligible to vote had voted in the first round by noon. The final turnout in the first round was 71.6 at the time. It is the lowest reading in the history of the French direct presidential election.

The 2002 French presidential election is famous because of the far right Jean-Marie Le Pen got into the second round in them. However, he lost a record high in the second round.

Her daughter, much in favor of a similar policy Marine Le Pen made it to the second round of the previous election in 2017. Based on polls, he is likely to do so again this time as well.

The 2002 elections are also the last time the incumbent president has won an overtime in France. This time the sitting president Emmanuel Macron is a favorite to continue in power, but based on polls, Le Pen has a realistic chance of winning the second round in two weeks.

On the other hand, Le Pen has always fared better in polls than in the election itself.

Constituency apartments will close at 9 pm Finnish time, after which the Ministry of the Interior will immediately publish a forecast of the results.

The forecast is based on so-called pre-selected test polling stations, which are closed one hour before other polling stations. The number of votes cast in them will be reduced in such an hour that a first prediction can be made of the results for the whole country.

Last In the regional elections held in 2006, French voter turnout was historically low. In the first round, only 33.3 percent of those eligible to vote bothered in the ballot box.

However, in direct presidential elections, turnout has always been over 70%.