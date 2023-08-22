Tuesday, August 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | The heat continues, temperatures above 40 degrees are promised for the beginning of the week

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
France | The heat continues, temperatures above 40 degrees are promised for the beginning of the week

Last summer, France suffered from deadly heat and forest fires, but this summer has been pretty normal so far.

Millions people were sweating in the heat all over France on Monday, where the temperature rose to 35 degrees and more in many places in the southern part of the country.

However, there is still more to come, because according to meteorologists, the hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the French National Weather Service, temperatures of 40-42 degrees were expected in the Rhone Valley.

Last summer, France suffered from deadly heat and forest fires, but this summer has been pretty normal so far.

“We went to the swimming pool: it was an easy and cheap way to fight the heat. It’s very hot. Otherwise, we stay inside and close the blinds,” said a resident of Lyon in the southeastern part of France Nathalie Chopin.

In the measurement history of France, the heat record is 46 degrees. It was measured in 2018 in the village of Verargues in the south of France.

See also  Athletics | Finland's 11th EC team competition, Sweden missed by half a point thanks to the final event

#France #heat #continues #temperatures #degrees #promised #beginning #week

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Revenue may exclude debtor companies from Simples Nacional; see payment term

Revenue may exclude debtor companies from Simples Nacional; see payment term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result